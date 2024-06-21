Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.

The RCMP believes a man fell from the bike while he was riding it on Highway 201 around 2 p.m. Monday.

The 71-year-old Annapolis Royal man was to taken to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight with serious injuries where he later died.

In an update Friday, the RCMP said the bicycle was returned to the man's family sometime overnight between June 19 to June 20.

Police are looking to speak with whoever returned the bicycle, as well as any witnesses to the incident.

"Currently, the investigation suggests that the man did fall from the bicycle. In a situation like this, where someone has died as a result of an incident on a highway, the police of jurisdiction has a responsibility to conduct a fulsome investigation to determine what led to that death," wrote Const. Mitch Thompson with the Nova Scotia RCMP in an email to CTV Atlantic.

"While our officers have been able to identify and speak to people who were with the man after he sustained his injuries, they are still trying to piece together what happened before that."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Annapolis County District RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

