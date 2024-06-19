RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing

Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.

The RCMP believes a man fell from the bike while he was riding on Highway 201 around 2 p.m.

The 71-year-old Annapolis Royal man was to taken to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight with serious injuries where he later died.

Annapolis County District RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They also say the bike has not been found.

Anyone with information about the incident or the bike is asked to call police at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.