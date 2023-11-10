ATLANTIC
    • Gas prices decrease in the Maritimes

    The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.1 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 159.1 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 161.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices decreased by 2.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 202.7 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 204.7 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.9 cents. Motorists are paying a minimum price of 158.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island decreased by 5.7 cents. The minimum price is now 202.9 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 1.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 162.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 0.2 cents.

    The new maximum price for diesel is now 208.9 cents per litre.

