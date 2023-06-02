Gas prices drop in N.S. and P.E.I., rise in N.B.

For the most part, drivers are paying slightly less for gas Friday in the Maritimes but prices dropped more for diesel.

In Nova Scotia’s Zone 1, gas is down half a cent to a minimum price of 155.9 cents per litre. Diesel dropped 3.7 cents, the minimum price is now 135.2 cents per litre.

On Prince Edward Island, gas is down but just one cent, the minimum price is now 164.5 cents per litre.

Diesel on the island is down 3.5 cents, the minimum price is now 156 cents.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, gas is up slightly, just a third of a cent, the maximum price is now 167 cents per litre.

Diesel in New Brunswick is down 1.7 cents, the maximum price is now 158 cents a litre.