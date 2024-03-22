ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Gas prices jump in all three Maritime provinces

    Share

    Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas after prices were adjusted overnight, while the price of diesel decreased on Prince Edward Island.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by 5.5 cents. The new minimum price is 170.4 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton drivers are now paying a minimum price of 172.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel increased by 3.1 cents. The new minimum price is 190.1 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 192.1 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 5.7 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 170.3 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 3.5 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to 191.9 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline for drivers in New Brunswick increased by 9.3 cents overnight. The new maximum price is 173.6 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by four cents per litre. The maximum price is now 190.1 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News