Gas prices jump in all three Maritime provinces

Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas after prices were adjusted overnight, while the price of diesel decreased on Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by 5.5 cents. The new minimum price is 170.4 cents per litre.

Cape Breton drivers are now paying a minimum price of 172.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel increased by 3.1 cents. The new minimum price is 190.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 192.1 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 5.7 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 170.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 3.5 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to 191.9 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline for drivers in New Brunswick increased by 9.3 cents overnight. The new maximum price is 173.6 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by four cents per litre. The maximum price is now 190.1 cents per litre.