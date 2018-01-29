

The debate surrounding the future of the Edward Cornwallis statue in downtown Halifax entered a new chapter after the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs withdrew from a committee set up by Halifax Regional Council.

In October, the city proposed an eight-person committee to talk about the future of the statue. Half of the members would be appointed by the city, and half from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs.

But after four months, the committee still has not met. So the assembly of chiefs pulled out, saying this had taken too long and they need to see action now.

“We've called to have it put to the forefront for Halifax council and we are here to support them through the process of taking it down. But we want to see it happen now,” says Chief Terrance Paul.

Author and activist Daniel Paul says the discussion has already gone on long enough.

“I can't see any sense in prolonging this thing anymore,” he says. "Get it over with. Remove the statue, rename the park, and let's get on with life.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he understands that people are fed up, and he is too.

“I think we have to understand each other’s frustrations here,” Savage says. “But there's no good benefit in dwelling on those frustrations. We just have to put people of good mind and solid heart together and say how do we make this work?”

The city could appoint new people to their committee, start a new group or scrap the whole thing. But either way, it means more discussion and time.

“From my point of view, it's not an option to go ahead without the input of the chiefs. I don't think that that's a really good option,” says Savage.

But Daniel Paul says there's nothing left to discuss.

“Take a lesson from North Carolina and do the right thing. Take the damn statue down and rename the park,” he says.

With the debate around the statue reignited, activists have planned another protest this coming Saturday.

