'Get this fixed': N.S. premier's message to health-care partners with system under strain

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his health minister met with medical leaders Tuesday afternoon to tackle the multitude of problems plaguing the health-care system.

While the premier told reporters after the so-called “health partners summit” that it had been called a few weeks ago, he said the focus was on addressing the current health-care crisis.

“This is a meeting that has been in the works for a little while, but certainly the events over the last week or so have put a new sense of urgency [on it],” said Houston.

“Just to get all the people that have an impact on how health care is managed in the same room, so we can all talk about the same sense of urgency that we feel,” he said.

“Basically my message to all the leaders here today was just, ‘go like hell, just go, get going to get this fixed,’” added Houston.

Various health-care partners were in the meeting, including unions and educational institutions.

Hugh Gillis, 1st vice-president of the Nova Scotia General Employees Union (NSGEU), says he was tasked with giving a message to the premier from nurses represented by the union at the Halifax Infirmary.

“Nurses care about their patients, and when you have so many working short-staffed, it’s hard for the nurses to be able to spend that time and they feel very guilty about not being able to spend the time with (patients),” Gillis told reporters.

The president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union said she was glad to see government working with health-care groups on the issue.

“We can’t have people thinking that our health-care system is not there for them, because for the most part, it is,” said Janet Hazelton. “We’re giving excellent care, we could do better, if we had more staff, but we’re still giving good care in this province.”

The meeting came after several Nova Scotia families spoke out about their loved ones dying after waiting for care in two separate emergency departments.

The families of both Allison Holthoff and Charlene Snow blame a lack of timely care for their deaths, just a day apart.

The province’s health-care system has been strained, with overcrowded ERs, long wait times, and 130,000 registered to be in of a family physician.