Giant sandpiper statue returns to its roost in tiny New Brunswick village
A giant sculpture of a bird that long ruled the roost in a small New Brunswick village has been restored to its rightful perch, but it's not receiving a universally warm welcome home.
Residents of Dorchester, N.B., said they're delighted to see the return of the statue locally dubbed Shep in honour of nearby Shepody Bay. But officials with the municipality to which the village now belongs said Dorchester's avian avatar was reinstalled without permission, throwing its ultimate fate into question.
For now, however, former deputy mayor Kara Becker said residents are glad to have a refurbished version of the semipalmated sandpiper statue watching over the local landscape once again after three years away.
"She looks so beautiful," Becker said of Shep in a telephone interview. "She does look different than the last version of it. She's a bit more colourful, but she is just plump and ready for what's coming."
Standing 2.4 metres high and weighing 135 kilograms, the original incarnation of Shep kept a bird's-eye view over Dorchester for nearly 20 years. But when the wooden statue began to rot three years ago, the village council commissioned New Brunswick artist Robin Hanson to craft a more durable version made of steel, epoxy and fibreglass.
Shep's journey home got bogged down in what Becker described as red tape when the village became part of a new municipality earlier this year. The region of Tantramar took shape on Jan. 1 when Dorchester merged with Sackville and Pointe de Bute, and efforts to pay Hanson fell down the new council's priority list.
Becker said media reports about efforts to reclaim Shep prompted several organizations to cover the costs with donations, noting one such group ultimately helped secure the sculpture's return.
"The community support was really incredible," she said.
Becker said Hanson offered to drive the statue up on Wednesday, but others were eager to have it back sooner. In the end, Shep rolled back into town in the back of a truck on Saturday.
But the new municipal authorities don't appear to share local enthusiasm for the new sculpture.
"The municipality of Tantramar and its council did not commission this work to be done nor request or approve the installation of this statue on municipally owned land," reads an emailed statement from Mayor Andrew Black.
When asked if the statue will be removed, Black said the issue won't be discussed until municipal offices reopen on Tuesday.
Shep will have one ally on Tantramar's Council -- Debbie Wiggins-Colwell, who previously served as Dorchester's mayor.
She said the town worked hard to bring the statue back, adding it's in keeping with the village's bird-friendly image and its location by the ocean.
About $10,000 was spent on it but the big statue of the little bird props up the local economy and "brings in dollars that are many, many, many times over," she said.
Becker said she is afraid the statue might be relegated to a scrapyard or a storehouse.
"I'm so afraid they're going to try to remove her," she said.
Environmental advocates share her chagrin at the prospect, saying the statue could help raise awareness about a native species in decline.
Andrew Holland, spokesman for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, called semipalmated sandpipers a symbol of the upper Bay of Fundy.
About one-third of the world's semipalmated sandpiper population stops on the bay's mudflats for about three weeks toward the end of July where they get a break, rest and double their body weight before migrating to South America for the winter, he said.
The small birds, weighing about 20 grams, are listed as "near threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list.
"(The statue) serves as a reminder of the importance of the area. That these shore bird populations have been in decline in Canada, and all around the world," Holland said. "And this is a critical home for migratory shorebirds."
Nick Lund, a network manager for U.S.-based conservation group Maine Audubon, also feels the statue serves an important environmental purpose.
"These are small birds that don't often hang out very close to people, and so are hard to see," he said.
"Many people, if they see shorebirds at all, see them only as tiny specks off on the mud. I think for a lot of people this sandpiper statue might be the first time they can actually see one up close."
Becker said Sandpipers are not just the subject of a local annual festival, but stand as an important symbol of resilience due to their ability to fly thousands of miles despite their diminutive size.
"We didn't intend to ruffle feathers," she said with a laugh.
"We just think we need our bird back."
This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building
Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Elderly Ukrainians and their pets stay put in the abandoned east
The towns and villages close to the fighting in Ukraine are largely abandoned, but a few elderly residents, along with their pets, are staying put in eastern Ukraine.
Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace
Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Toronto
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
Woman wanted for alleged attack at Toronto subway station
Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly attacked another woman at a Toronto subway station late last year.
Calgary
-
Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday
A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
-
4 charged in break-and-enter at Okotoks business
Three Calgary residents and one Waterton man face multiple charges in relation to a break and enter at an Okotoks business early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Quebec City police say man, 66, dead after fire, no smoke detector in apartment
Quebec City police say a 66-year-old-man is dead after an apartment fire in the Vieux-Limoilou neighbourhood.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
Edmonton
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 near Kirkland Lake
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Highway 112 in the Englehart area, near Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Two would be dine-and-dashers arrested in Elliot Lake, police say
Two people from Elliot Lake have been arrested following an incident at a restaurant on Oakland Boulevard on Saturday, police say.
London
-
Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
-
'This is serious damage': OPP investigating vandalism at Kettle Creek
Elgin County OPP are investigating after unknown suspects riding an ATV and dirt bike caused damage to the first green and fairway at the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club on April 6.
-
Small gathering remember anniversary of Battle of Vimy Ridge
A small crowd gathered at the Remembrance Garden on River Road Sunday morning — remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.
-
-
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Saskatoon
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
-
Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city
Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.
-
'It's a work of art': Custom metal art impresses crowds at 61st Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show
Owen Jeancart has been used to getting plenty of attention for showing off his custom-built classic car collection at the Draggins Custom Car Show over the years.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels Easter Sunday sailings due to weather
People travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Sunday experienced cancelled sailings, full parking lots and a temporary outage of the online booking system.
-
Do you recognize this man? Surrey RCMP seek mischief suspect
Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect in the alleged vandalism of a cenotaph outside of the Surrey Museum last month.
-
Rain delays start of Vancouver Canadians' season
Mother Nature delivered a third strike to the Vancouver Canadians Sunday, as rain cancelled the team's home opener yet again.
Regina
-
'How I think it should end': Pats force Game 7 with Blades
The Regina Pats forced a Game 7 in their first round series against the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night after a 5-3 victory at the Brandt Centre.
-
Early morning fire in Regina under investigation
An early Sunday morning fire in Regina is under investigation.
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy rain and high winds continue Easter Sunday across Vancouver Island
Wet and windy conditions persist across Vancouver Island, where a “long duration rainfall event” is expected to continue through Sunday evening.
-
‘You can’t lose growing it yourself’: with grocery prices soaring, many are choosing to grow their own
Having a green thumb is apparently getting more popular. Garden Works in Saanich says it’s noted a 30 per cent rise in people planning their own veggie gardens.
-
Saanich to host 'Earth Day festival' featuring food trucks, educational displays
The District of Saanich is marking Earth Day by hosing an "Earth Day Festival" on Saturday, April 22.