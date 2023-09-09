Ginny's Joy: N.S. teen gets matched with service dog after years of waiting
It was back in 2019 when CTV first met the Joy family as they were trying to raise thousands of dollars for a very special service dog for their daughter, Mackenzie.
Now 18 years old, Mackenzie was born with a rare chromosomal abnormality, resulting in global developmental delay, ADHD, epilepsy, and a cleft palate which affects her speech.
After the CTV story aired four years ago, donations allowed the family’s fundraising campaign to reach its $8,000 goal, and the wheels got in motion to get a dog from NEADS World Class Service Dogs in the United States.
“Then COVID happened,” says her mother, Renena Joy. “So that kind of delayed things a couple years.”
But finally, last December they got the call they had waited so long for. There was a match, and the family headed south of the border to meet Ginny.
“What did you say when you saw her,” Renena asked Mackenzie.
“I love her,” Mackenzie says, “my heart pounded.”
Mackenzie Joy's service dog, Ginny. (CTV/Heidi Petracek) The family headed to the NEADS centre in Princeton, Massachusetts to learn the specific commands and techniques they would need to handle the two-year-old black Labrador dog.
For example, Ginny will sit in Mackenzie’s lap on command to provide comfort and security.
The family also had the unique opportunity to meet the man who trained the dog as part of a rehabilitation program in prison, NEADS’ Prison PUP program.
“And it was very rewarding, and we're very glad that we did that, and a lot of tears were shed on our side, and on theirs so it was very cool,” says Shawn.
Ginny is the first dog from NEADS dog to come to Canada.
When Mackenzie’s parents were initially searching for a service dog for their daughter, they discovered Mackenzie didn’t qualify for government-funded programs in Canada.
They say their exhaustive search and long wait was well worth it.
Mackenzie and Ginny are now fast friends, the dog going almost everywhere with her, as long as her parents are present. Renena and Shawn are Ginny’s official handlers, so they stay close by to guide the dog as needed.
Ginny helps Mackenzie sleep through the night and provides crucial support.
The pair’s adventures together are documented on social media, showcasing photos of Mackenzie and Ginny doing everything including going to prom.
Mackenzie Joy at her prom with her service dog, Ginny. (Courtesy: Renena Joy) “The bond has been so fast and so great, that Mackenzie’s a lot more independent because of Ginny,” says Shawn.
“I don’t even remember what our life was like before Ginny,” adds Renena.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 800 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near plant in Ukraine
The United Nations atomic watchdog warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine as the forces of the war-torn country continued pressing their counteroffensive on Saturday.
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
-
Toronto actress calls Beyoncé her 'spiritual doula' after going into labour at her concert
A Toronto actress is calling Beyoncé her 'spiritual doula' after she started having contractions during the Renaissance concert in California on Monday.
Calgary
-
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
-
Investigation underway after shots fired at home in Walsh, Alta.
Redcliff RCMP are investigating after a late August incident where someone shot twice at a home in Walsh, Alta.
-
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Around 100 CAQ youth wing members in Montérégie, Que.
Nearly 100 young people gathered in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Saturday for the convention of the Commission de la relève de la Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).
Edmonton
-
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Investigation underway after shots fired at home in Walsh, Alta.
Redcliff RCMP are investigating after a late August incident where someone shot twice at a home in Walsh, Alta.
Northern Ontario
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Crash closes part of Hwy. 144
Highway 144 is closed Saturday morning between Highways 560 and 661 in Gogama.
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Millions to support affordable housing for young moms in London
An affordable housing project taking shape in downtown London, Ont. has received over $8-million to support vulnerable young moms and their children.
-
Terry Fox Run London holding bottle and can fundraiser
If you’re looking for an easy way to contribute to the Terry Fox Run and support cancer research, a bottle and can drive running on Saturday morning might just be the way to do it.
Winnipeg
-
Pathologist testifies in trial of Manitoba jail guard, explains cause of inmate's death
New details have come to light as to what actually caused the death of an Indigenous inmate following an hours-long standoff inside a Manitoba jail more than two years ago.
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
-
Ottawa plans to send 60,000 tonnes of garbage a year to private landfills
The city of Ottawa is looking to send 60,000 tonnes of residential waste a year to two private landfills, helping to extend the life of the rapidly filling up Trail Road Landfill by at least two years.
-
Respiratory virus season will create some challenges in Ottawa this fall, top doctor warns
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19, RSV and influenza will create some challenges in the capital this fall and winter, as COVID-19 levels begin to rise.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Vancouver
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hears
A Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rally
With frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination case
University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
-
'Represents those who have fallen': New Guidon presented to the RCMP in Regina
A new Guidon was presented to the RCMP during a ceremony in Regina on Friday at the Training Academy.
Vancouver Island
-
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
-
NEW
NEW | Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says
More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island. The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.
-
COVID-19 cases spike in B.C. but no more cases of new variant detected
British Columbia is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers, with cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths all up in recent weeks.