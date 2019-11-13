HALIFAX -- A 13-year-old boy is facing mischief charges after he allegedly posted threatening messages about his school on social media.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education received reports on Tuesday from several parents who said their children had received Snapchat messages warning them not to attend Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay on Wednesday.

The messages indicated that students who didn’t receive the messages could be harmed, but later said that the messages were a joke.

Cape Breton Regional Police were notified Tuesday evening. They identified the address from where the messages were sent and verified that an Oceanview student lives at the home.

Police allege the student was responsible for the Snapchat messages, but say he had no intention of harming anyone at the school.

Police say there is no threat to anyone’s safety at Oceanview.

Mischief charges for allegedly obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the use, enjoyment or operation of property, are pending against the Glace Bay teen.