Glooscap First Nation, N.S. government partner to bring clean, renewable energy to community

Glooscap First Nation is partnering with the Nova Scotia government to bring clean, renewable energy to the community.

Using money from the province’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, which is available to municipalities, non-profit and community organizations, post-secondary institutions and Mi’kmaw communities, Glooscap First Nation plans to install:

a solar energy system

an electric vehicle charging station

a new microgrid, an independent small system that generates, stores and distributes electricity

“This is the community-led leadership that is needed in response to climate change,” said Minister John Lohr, on behalf of Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman, in a news release from the province.

“The Province is pleased to support Glooscap in switching to clean, renewable energy that will reduce their carbon footprint and help them become more energy independent.”

Chief Sidney Peters said the initiative will offset over 90 per cent of the community’s energy consumption.

“This is a testament to our collective commitment to sustainability and shaping a greener and more prosperous future for Glooscap First Nation. We continue to prioritize our community's well-being and environmental harmony,” said Peters.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois credits the Glooscap First Nation leaders for bringing the project to life.

“In addition to reducing the community’s carbon footprint, it will make it more resilient and create new economic opportunities,” said Blois, on behalf of Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, in the release.

The province said it is spending $832,418 on the initiative and the federal government is contributing $425,000.

