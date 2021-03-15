HALIFAX -- A popular delivery service, that has been garnering attention nationwide, is making its way to the East Coast.

Gravy Train – which originated in Windsor, Ont. – delivers a combination of live performances, food and beer directly to your front door.

"People sign up to have food and beverages delivered to them but along with that, a musician comes to your door and plays three songs for you," said Catriona Sturton, Ottawa-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. "So, you can enjoy music live and you don't have to leave the house and it's all socially distant and extra safe."

According to the Gravy Train Facebook page, Sturton helped launch the inaugural route in Nova Scotia.

A file photo of Catriona Sturton. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Gravy Train)

She says they'll be working with two restaurants in Lunenburg - the Rascals Run and Saltbox Brewing Company.

Sturton says she is looking forward to bringing Nova Scotian's that "going out feeling" all while staying in the safety of their own home.

"Their idea was, how do we support the local economy, and local restaurants, and local musicians," said Sturton.

Gravy Train is the brainchild of Tom Lucier, the owner of Phog Lounge in Windsor, Ont., and Ian Phillips, who owns Meteor also in Windsor, Ont.

Both owners say the concept came after brainstorming ways to keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also supporting local artists who brought people to their establishments each day.

"We try to curate the entire experience," said Phillips.

Word of the Gravy Train spread quickly throughout the country, with artists looking for ways to line up to play the front-door gigs.

A file photo of a Gravy Train performance. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Gravy Train)

In Nova Scotia, the service is launching in the south shore. Sturton hopes to see others in the province interested in signing up to keep the performances rolling.

"We'd love to set up a model that other people, other musicians could be playing and that this would keep expanding in other places," said Sturton.

Lucier and Phillips are tapping their contacts in other markets to grow the concept, one they believe has staying power that will outlive the pandemic.

"We're going to continue this for as long as there is demand and we don't see that demand going away," said Phillips.

"Take the pandemic out of the equation. There has been a lot going on in the past few years, you know, in the news and various things, and I think music is a powerful healing force and I think being able to share that with people is part of what makes us human and happy, and able move through all kinds of situations," said Sturton.