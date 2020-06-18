VICTORIA -- A grieving mother says she wants justice for her daughter, Chantel Moore, who was fatally shot by police in Edmunston, N.B., earlier this month.

Martha Martin attempted to hold back her tears as she read a statement about her daughter's death at a healing ceremony on the front steps of the British Columbia legislature in Victoria.

She says she wants to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about her daughter's death, police shootings of Indigenous Peoples and race relations in Canada.

About 200 people gathered at the legislature for the ceremony, some carrying signs with Moore's picture saying, "Forever Golden Chantel" and "We Want Justice."

Martin says her daughter, who grew up on the west coast of Vancouver Island, had moved to New Brunswick last December to be close to her six-year-old daughter and make plans to return to school.

Police have said Moore died when an officer arrived at her home in response to a request to check on her well-being, and police have alleged their officer encountered a woman with a knife making threats.

