Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival
Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.
Stefani’s husband, country star Blake Shelton, headlined YQM Country Music Festival’s Saturday night show.
Other acts that performed during the two-day festival included Florida Georgia Line, Dean Brody and Brett Young, but Stefani was not expected to perform.
Stefani, the former lead singer of the rock band No Doubt, took the stage and sang the 1996 hit “Don’t Speak” as well as Shelton’s "Happy Anywhere" single.
This isn’t the first time this summer the couple surprised country music fans. Stefani also performed during Shelton’s Calgary Stampede concert last month.
After Saturday night’s show, the couple stopped to sign autographs and take a photo with a young fan.
Fans also bid them farewell as they boarded a plane to leave New Brunswick.
The pair, who worked together on the reality TV show "The Voice," were married in Oklahoma in July 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
LIVE | What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
BREAKING | Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Golden Inn shuts doors after 45 years as a Chinatown staple in Calgary
An iconic Calgary restaurant shut its doors for good Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
Banff National Park pays tribute to The Bat Night
Saturday night was a night to pay tribute to bats, and not the Dark Knight, brooding billionaire superhero kind, either.
Montreal
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
-
LIVE
LIVE | What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler calls multiple sexual assault allegations false
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler is denying accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
OUTLoud helping youth prepare for back to school with free haircuts
Local hairdressers are donating their time Sunday to help North Bay youth head back to school in style and with confidence.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.
London
-
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
-
Hot and humid weather expected in London: Environment Canada
The final weekend of August is ending on a hot and humid note for the London region, as humidex values are expected to reach well into the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
-
Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than 400 people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
Winnipeg
-
'94 in 94' social media campaign renews Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action
A new social media campaign is renewing the 94 calls to action put forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission nearly seven years ago by encouraging Manitobans to actually do them, and talk about it online.
-
Teen homicide suspect arrested: Police
Winnipeg Police have found a 15-year old male suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide and aggravated assault last week.
-
Police report officer-involved shooting in Windsor Park
A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting overnight.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek man wanted in connection with ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with an incident in the ByWard Market in which several people were shot.
-
One injured, one arrested in Ledbury area shooting, second shooting of the day Saturday
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating two shootings in the capital on Saturday.
-
What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade
Pride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade. It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
'I had tears in my eyes': Ukrainian Day in the Park provides the chance for newcomers to connect
"Today is a celebration of Ukrainian Culture,” said Olga Bondarenko Secretary, Ukraine Day in the Park organization committee. “We do have quite a few newcomers who came here in the month of March, April May and still arriving.”
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Vancouver
-
'Buttwatch' campaign aims to reduce and recycle cigarette waste
While working on a photography project, Vancouver resident Yasmin Schepens saw a lot of trash on her daily trips to and from the beach, but there was one item in particular that stood out: cigarette butts.
-
From 'Fifty Shades' to 'Riverdale': 8 movies and TV shows filmed on the UBC campus
Movie and TV productions are ramping up on the UBC campus after a pandemic slowdown. Here are some of the biggest hits to take advantage of the university's scenic locales over the years.
-
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
Regina
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescued
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria International Airport named 'most efficient' for its size in North America
The Victoria International Airport (YYJ) recently won an international award for being the most efficient airport of its size in North America. The airport says it won the award for "most efficient airport with under 5 million passengers in North America" in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.
-
Inaugural SoberFest a success; organizers say $272K worth of addiction treatment funded
For recovering addicts, the temptation to drink or use drugs at parties and events can be strong. That's why Mike Manhas founded SoberFest, an alcohol-free music and comedy festival that raised more than $272,000 in funding for addiction treatment in Langford on Saturday.
-
Drought level increased for Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
The provincial government has increased the drought level for Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, and is asking residents to reduce their water use wherever possible.