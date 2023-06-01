Halifax-area wildfire 50 per cent contained as crews deal with record heat in forecast

A wildfire that began burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents is now 50 per cent contained.

David Steeves, a forest resources technician with the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said Thursday morning the size of the fire has also not grown -- and remains at 837 hectares.

While the update is good news, Steeves stressed it is still a “dangerous and volatile” situation.

"We are far from being out of the woods. Just because we have a level of percentage of containment does not mean the decrease and the importance of safety in this situation has lowered."

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s and low 30s for much of the Maritimes Thursday, and Steeves said crews are likely to deal with spot fires are flare-ups during that time.

"If we can get past this period, we have some precipitation on the way that we're looking forward to, so our fingers are crossed that we're going to receive that precipitation and help us a little bit. We need Mother Nature to get on side with us,” he said.

Halifax Fire deputy chief David Meldrum said the rain is only one variable at play in the decision to allow people to return to their homes.

Residents of the Indigo Shores area were allowed back to their homes Wednesday night after an evacuation order was rescinded.

“We will open more,” Meldrum said. “But we will do it in a controlled manner, and in a manner that ensures the safety of our residents.”

Meldrum added fire officials have completed their audit of the damaged and destroyed buildings in the Tantallon area, though he did not have exact numbers Thursday morning.

He also stressed the importance of residents registering with 311 so municipal staff can get in contact with them with information about their homes.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders are still in place for residents in the following communities:

Westwood subdivision, Upper Tantallon

Whitehills subdivision, Hammonds Plains

Highland Park subdivision, Yankeetown

Haliburton Hills

Pockwock Road

Glen Arbour

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive

Maplewood

Voyageur Way

St George Boulevard, including all side streets

McCabe Lake area

An updated evacuation map for the Halifax-area due to wildfires. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

EVACUATION CENTRE

The Canada Games Centre evacuation centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr. is open until further notice.

Nova Scotia Health’s mobility primary care clinic is hosting another drop-in clinic at the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The HRM says major insurance companies will again be available to speak with affected residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COMFORT CENTRES

The following comfort centres are open Thursday:

Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd. will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SCHOOLS

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the following schools are closed Thursday:

Bay View High School

Tantallon Junior Elementary

Tantallon Senior Elementary

Five Bridges Junior High

St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary

Kingswood Elementary

Charles P. Allen High School

Basinview Drive Community School

Bedford South School

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary

Millwood Elementary

Millwood High School

Sackville Heights Elementary

Sackville Heights Junior High

HRCE also says Hammonds Plains Consolidated and Madeline Symonds Middle School will remain closed for the rest of the week.

POWER

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas remain without electricity.

TRANSIT ROUTES

The HRM says the following Halifax Transit routes continue to be affected Thursday:

Route 330 will start and end at Sheldrake Lake -- 3826 St Margarets Bay Rd. There will be no service to the Tantallon Park and Ride located at 3664 Hammonds Plains Rd.

Route 433 will start and end at the West Bedford Park and Ride located at 120 Innovation Dr. There will be no service on Hammonds Plains Road from Gary Martin Drive to Tantallon Park and Ride.

Route 83/183 will end on Crossfield Ridge in Middle Sackville, N.S. The HRM says the bus will then turn right on Sackville Drive and right onto Melham Drive. Routes 83/183 will hold on Melham Drive before departing, heading back to the Sackville Transit Terminal at 7 Walker Ave.

FIRE WEBPAGE

The Nova Scotia government continues to update its new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about wildfires in the province.

