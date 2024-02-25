Halifax Camerata Singers partner with mental health group for Winter Showcase
The Halifax Camerata Singers Winter Showcase is collaborating with the Canadian Mental Health Association to split the proceeds of this year’s Winter Showcase.
Artistic director Joel Tranquilla says he’s thrilled to build a relationship with the Canadian Mental Health Association.
“We’ve had a few opportunities already this season, in my first season with Camerata, to get to know members of their team and to be engaging with some of the programming they offer here with the Halifax-Dartmouth branch,” says Tranquilla.
Next season, the Camerata Singers plan to build a whole program, with the help of the Canadian Mental Health Association, around the theme of mental health.
While preparing for this winter showcase, Tranquilla says some interesting themes emerged, like team work, the importance of the arts, and considering the involvement with the Canadian Mental Health Association, some members of the choir were thinking about the relationship between mental health and music.
“I think we’re also recognizing sort of the good medicine that music can be and that the arts are,” he says.
The Halifax Camerata Singers Winter Showcase was scheduled for Saturday evening at the Grace United Church in Dartmouth. However, the show was postponed due to the weather, according to a social media post from the group. They will announce the new performance time when they know, the post says.
The showcase also features the premiere of music from Douglas Vipond, a Maritime composer, according to Tranquilla.
It’s also a chance for people to see the group perform in new ways than people have before, he says.
Kate Spencer, one of the singers in the group, says they wanted to make the show as accessible for everyone as possible. That’s why tickets are sold at the door and they are pay by donation.
Spencer says working on the showcase was a really beautiful process because people could bring what they wanted to the table and work with Tranquilla to fit it all into the showcase.
“It’s such an exploration and celebration of creativity and the joy of making music together, and it’s been really organic,” says Spencer.
Spencer has a solo performance in the show.
“It’s been so exciting to see the way that, because people have been able to choose their own pieces, we’ve had solos. We’ve had duets. We’re really getting to see how different voices come together,” she says.
“The way that all the pieces have been working together has been really great.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Ukrainian troops improvising medical supplies: UNIFIER training commander
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
-
Oshawa jewelry store targeted a second time by hammer-wielding suspects
Suspects armed with hammers targeted an Oshawa, Ont. jewelry store on Saturday, in what police say is the second robbery at the business this year.
-
Video shows car fire in North York, no injuries reported
No one was injured, says Toronto Fire, after a car burst into flames in North York on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
-
Jennifer Jones beats Kate Cameron in Hearts semifinal, faces Homan for title
Jennifer Jones will face Rachel Homan in the Canadian women's curling championship final.
-
Highway alert issued for Banff as heavy snowfall expected to fall through Monday
A snowfall warning and two highway alerts were issued for Banff National Park early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
-
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
Edmonton
-
I dead in 4-vehicle crash in southwest Edmonton
At least one person is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul truck and three other vehicles Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
-
Northern Ont. marks two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine enters its third year many Ukrainians who has settled in northern Ontario said it appears there is no end in sight.
London
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Highway 401 eastbound near West Lorne reopens following field fire
Highway 401 eastbound near the Dutton OnRoute has reopened late Sunday afternoon following a fire in a nearby field.
Winnipeg
-
Blast of winter weather heading to Manitoba Sunday night
Manitoba’s mild winter weather is expected to come to a halt Sunday night.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
Ottawa
-
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
-
Grocery shoppers switching stores to find discounts and deals: report
Many Canadians, are swapping their go-to grocery store, in search of lower prices, according to a new survey.
-
Driver with readily available cannabis facing charges after insisting 'it was okay': Grenville OPP
Police in Grenville say one person is facing charges after finding readily available cannabis in their vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Stormy conditions, temperature dip expected as Alberta clipper approaches Sask.
Canada’s weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert region, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected by Monday.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for making, sharing video of teen girl being sexually assaulted
A B.C. man who recorded videos of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted at a party and shared them on social media has been sentenced to eight months in jail for making and distributing child pornography.
-
‘Good catch’: Video shows rescue from Whistler chairlift
A small crowd of skiers and snowboarders looked on as someone was rescued from a chairlift in Whistler Friday, video posted to social media shows.
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
Regina
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
-
13-year-old Regina girl charged for allegedly setting off fire extinguisher, assaulting police
A teenager was arrested at a business in south Regina after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher and assaulting several people — including a police officer.
-
Bidding for 1979 hockey cards found in Regina basement tops out in the millions
A case containing boxes of 1979 O-Pee-Chee (OPC) hockey cards found in a Regina basement and put up for auction online has received a closing bid of $3.72 million.
Vancouver Island
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
-
Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.