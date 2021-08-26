HALIFAX -- Halifax City Hall evicted more people Wednesday night who were camping on public property.

This time, it was at the Halifax Commons.

Police cite safety concerns but advocates say the individuals have no better options.

Halifax Regional Police said two tents were removed from the Halifax Commons and another person was given more time, pointing out the encampments are illegal.

In every case, police say a notice is served and occupants are given a list of resources and time they need to leave.

"We have no intention nor can we prioritize the mass removal of encampments," Cst. Alicia Joseph said in a release Thursday.

"Enforcement will continue to take place as necessary on a case by case basis and always starting with engagement and conversation."

Tari Ajadi, a spokesperson for the group Permanent, Accessible Dignified and Safer housing for all, said some of those people evicted from the Halifax Commons Wednesday ended up seeking shelter at a park at Chebucto Street and Dublin Street.

Since the municipality forced people out of four parks across the city last Wednesday, this encampment has grown from having one temporary shelter to two and now has about four to six tents.

Supporters held workshops over the weekend and are staying on-site in case police move in. Halifax Regional Police has stopped by to talk and take photos, but hasn’t evicted anyone.

"We’ve really done our level best to try to provide as many wrap-around services as possible in this space with the resources that we have," said Ajadi.

"We would have a far easier time if the municipality chose, as they can with their bylaw P-600, to allow us the approval to stay here until such time as the dignified and safer housing that they keep promising pops up," he said.

The Salvation Army has a shelter in the heart of Halifax. Its Executive Director said in recent months, the space has been consistently more than 90 per cent full and at some times, overcapacity.

COVID-19 has compounded the challenge because all shelters have had to function at reduced capacity.

"I think all of our shelters and housing, in general, is being really challenged in the last years. It’s become an issue. It was an issue in our provincial election. It’s an issue now in our federal election," said Major Vaden Vincent.

"Housing stock is the bottom line. You need housing and affordable housing," Vincent said.