

CTV Atlantic





Four people now face charges after a police search of two illegal cannabis dispensaries.

Halifax police say the integrated criminal investigation division's drug unit conducted a search warrant at two Farm Assist dispensaries -- one in Halifax and the other in Porters Lake, N.S.

Police say they seized more than $43,000, approximately 48 pounds of cannabis, and more than 4,500 other cannabis products.

While some argue dispensaries provide access to medical cannabis, and should be left alone.

"There's going to be many many people affected," said medical cannabis user Jennifer Conrad."I know a couple of cancer patients that get their stuff here, their oils here to help them eat and rest. I don't know what they're going to do now."

Police, however, maintain they are illegal.

"There is only one legal source to buy recreational cannabis and that is through the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission," said Halifax police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

Anyone who needs cannabis for health purposes has to purchase it through Health Canada, MacLeod said.

Among those charged are 30-year-old Jordan Thomas Higgins of Pleasantville, 36-year-old Kristia Angle of Halifax, 27-year-old Amanda Marie Harris-Lunn of Halifax and 29-year-old Keyli Terra Holloway of Wellington.

All were charged with four counts of possession.