

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax council has approved a recommendation to appoint Dan Kinsella as the city's next police chief.

Kinsella, who is currently deputy chief of operations for the Hamilton Police Service, assumes his new role on July 1.

He will take over the position previously held by Jean-Michel Blais, who retired in April.

Robin McNeil, the Halifax Regional Police deputy chief, will remain on as interim chief until Kinsella takes his new post.

Kinsella comes to Halifax with more than 32 years of experience with the Hamilton police. In his current role, he oversees investigative services and three patrol divisions.

He has been command lead for multi-jurisdictional investigations and also led a mayor's summit on opioids, safe injection sites,and cannabis legalization.

"Chief Designate Kinsella's experience and proven leadership will serve us well in providing a community-focused policing service that sets the bar for other jurisdictions," Steve Craig, chairman of Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners, said in a news release.

Kinsella said he is proud to have the opportunity with Halifax police, which he described as an "exceptional police service."

"I'm committed to building and championing positive relationships with the communities HRP serves as well as partnering with them to enhance public safety," he said. "This includes working collaboratively to address important community safety and policing issues, such as street checks."