Halifax delegation at COP27 highlighting importance of the high seas

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. election season wraps

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island