Halifax development would create a ‘Strawberry Hill Village’

The Strawberry Hill neighbourhood, located on the northwestern edges of the Halifax Peninsula could look drastically different if the newly proposed development moves ahead.

"This is an opportunity to virtually create a small village," said John Lindsay with East Point Properties who represents one of the three developers involved in the housing development plan.

The high-density neighbourhood plan was submitted to the Halifax council for review which they approved on Tuesday afternoon.

This is early stages but the proposal for the Strawberry Hill Village would see more than 3,600 units built, among 14 different buildings ranging in height from eight to 42 stories tall.

Geographically speaking, the 11-acre site is significant in terms of its location, as it overlooks the Bedford Basin and is positioned between Halifax's downtown and the growing community of Bedford.

"It's where thousands of people are in a location, that is both on the peninsula but also easy access out onto the Bedford Highway and easy access to the MacKay bridge and accessible by transit and bike paths,” said Lindsay.

There are three property owners involved in the future planning of development of the Strawberry Hill village which includes TD Greystone, the Steele Auto Group, and Rank Inc.

Some of the land proposed for development includes existing commercial and industrial buildings, some parking lot area lots and green space.

Lindsay says the auto dealership owned by one of the developers would likely find a new home.

"If I was a betting man," said Lindsay. "A car dealership would not be part of a future growth node."

This is still the early stages of the planning process said councillor Lindell Smith, and as part of any development plan, a public consultation process must take place.

