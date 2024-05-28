Halifax ferry service to be paused Friday, Saturday, Sunday afternoons due to SailGP event

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising ferry users that an upcoming sailing competition will impact service this week.

The Rockwool Canada Sail Grand Prix takes place in the Halifax Harbour Friday through Sunday.

Because of the events, Halifax Transit’s Woodside ferry service will be paused Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Alderney ferry service will be paused Friday, Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list of departures can be found on the Halifax Transit webpage.

The municipality says more than 1,000 athletes, team members and their families are expected along the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts during the competition.

Increased traffic flow around the downtown areas is anticipated.

Argyle Street in Halifax will also be shut down after each day of races for live concerts by Neon Dreams, Ria Mae, Adam Baldwin and more.

The Argyle Street Shore Party is a free, all ages event starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.