An incident in Halifax is raising eyebrows after firefighters smashed the windows of a vehicle in order to access a fire hydrant while battling a blaze in the city’s south end.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at a commercial building at 5280 Green Street around 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, a vehicle was blocking the fire hydrant directly in front of the building, so crews broke the back windows of the vehicle and ran their hose right through it.

Pictures of the hose running through the vehicle have been circulating online, garnering thousands of shares and comments on social media.

While many people are criticizing the motorist’s decision to park in front of the fire hydrant, others are questioning whether the firefighters could have run the hose around or under the vehicle, rather than through it.

Some people have also pointed out that there is a parking sign next to the hydrant. However, according to the Halifax government website, parking within 5 metres of a fire hydrant is a parking violation and can result in a vehicle being ticketed and/or towed.

As for the fire, it was extinguished in less than two hours.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated as a precaution and two firefighters were treated on scene for heat-related illnesses.

Green Street was closed to traffic for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.