

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A map showing Halifax's designated smoking areas is live, less than two days before the city's sweeping smoking ban comes into effect -- but as of late Saturday afternoon, only one spot was showing up.

The map on the city's website shows a designated smoking area at the Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, and a tweet posted by the municipal government's Twitter account on Friday shows a city worker installing a cigarette butt receptacle at the site.

On its website, the city says it's assessing around 10 pre-identified smoking areas, and installations will occur by Monday "where viable."

It also says the map will be updated regularly as more are installed, and should be available by Monday, when the smoking ban comes into effect.

The ban will prohibit smoking or vaping both nicotine and cannabis on municipal property, except within designated smoking areas.

People who smoke outside of those areas could face fines between $25 and $2,000.