It was a small, peaceful protest, but the message was clear.

Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has prompted many protests, including a peaceful demonstration Saturday at Victoria Park in downtown Halifax.

The protest included a few members of the local Jewish community.

"I think for most Jews, in the deep, dark night of the soul, they realize that what Israel is doing to the Palestinians is terrible and it's not going to result in peace," says Larry Haiven, a member of Independent Jewish Voices Canada.

Haiven says that Trump's actions not only jeopardize peace, but destroy what's left of America's credibility as an honest broker in the Middle East.

"It's really upsetting, seeing what Trump did, signing over a city that isn't even his to Israel," says student Rahal Musleh.

There are also plans to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

"I find this a most upsetting and wrong headed action, and I want to stand with Palestine," says Kimberly Berry.

Some signs say Jerusalem is the true capital of Palestine. Others say that Western interference since the First World War has resulted in injustice.

Others believe Jerusalem belongs to the World.

"Jerusalem is the capital of all Abraham's sons and Abraham's children, who are Jewish, Muslims and Christians," says student Helmi Alfara.

Demonstrators say they recognize the Middle East has been a focus of struggle for thousands of years, and achieving peace won't be easy.

