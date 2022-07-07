Halifax Harbour steps draw crowds and increased safety concerns

A new attraction along Halifax's boardwalk is drawing more visitors to the area, as well as safety concerns.

The steps, named Queen’s Landing, leading into the Halifax Harbour were part of the Queen's Marque project, and opened to the public last year.

Sarah Marshall says when she recently ventured to the steps with her children, she was quick to react.

“I pulled them away because I almost fell in the water myself because the stairs are huge," said Marshall, who added there is a fine line between her kids having fun and being in danger. “You could drown, you could get sucked in because the waves are coming up.”

Halifax resident Medric Cousineau understands concerns surrounding water safety, but also adds the steps were built to provide unrestricted recreational access to the ocean.

“I'm looking at stairs that descend into the water," said Cousineau. "Knowing myself as I do, if it is the 10-year-old me, I am already in there.”

Increased waterfront pedestrian traffic and people using the steps does present safety issues.

Some people are going for actual swims in the harbour.

“Swim at your own risk," said Deborah Page with Develop Nova Scotia.

Page says signs will soon appear along the waterfront urging people to use extreme caution.

“And we are going to be putting them all the way down the boardwalk," she said.

Paul MacKinnon from the Downtown Halifax Business Commission is not surprised the steps are already a popular destination.

“People are curious about the steps,” said MacKinnon. “Queen's Marque itself is getting rave reviews. This space, which already opened for this summer and people, are discovering it for the first time.”

Develop Nova Scotia is not encouraging people to avoid the steps, but is urging everyone to use caution.

“We are here to protect people’s access to the water’s edge," said Page. "We want people to do it responsibly and safely.”

Page wants visitors to the area to make informed choices based on the fact that it is a working harbour with many vessels moving about.