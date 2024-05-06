Halifax launches AI pilot program with goal of detecting wildfires

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has launched a new pilot program with the goal of detecting wildfires early.

The program will use cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) software in three areas of the municipality.

A news release from the HRM says specialized cameras have been put on provincial communications towers in Hammonds Plains, Musquodoboit Harbour and Middle Sackville.

The cameras run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and have a 360-degree view.

The AI software looks for signs of smoke and if any is detected an alert will be sent to Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency for crews to assess.

A wildfire last spring in suburbs of northwest Halifax burned 969 hectares, destroyed 151 homes and forced more than 16,000 residents to flee the area.

The municipality is also sharing tips for residents to keep in mind during the current wildfire season, which began March 15:

stay informed about weather conditions and fire restrictions

plan an evacuation route

have an emergency kit

learn about the FireSmart program

