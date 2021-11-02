Halifax launches Cogswell District, biggest city-building project in its history

The project will convert 16 acres of road infrastructure at the Cogswell Interchange into a mixed-use neighborhood, extending the entrance of the downtown northwards. (Photo courtesy: HRM) The project will convert 16 acres of road infrastructure at the Cogswell Interchange into a mixed-use neighborhood, extending the entrance of the downtown northwards. (Photo courtesy: HRM)

Atlantic Top Stories