

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and killed a dog in the Spryfield area.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report Tuesday evening of a dispute between a man and a woman.

Police were told that the woman had been assaulted in a residence in the 800 block of Herring Cove Road Monday evening.

Police say the woman left the home for a short period of time, and when she returned, she found that her pet bird was injured and one of her dogs was missing.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe the dog was killed.

Cameron Robert Dolan was arrested and appeared in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

Dolan is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, injuring or endangering an animal, killing an animal, as well as two counts of property damage, four counts of breaching a recognizance, and three counts of breaching a probation order.