Halifax man charged after police seize cocaine, methamphetamine in Colchester County

A man from Halifax has been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment's Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), along with the Colchester County District RCMP, completed a targeted roadside stop on a rental vehicle travelling on Highway 104 near the Cobequid Pass toll plaza, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say during the traffic stop, which was part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers safely arrested a 25-year-old Halifax man and seized four kilograms of cocaine.

Later that day, the RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a home linked to the man. During the search, police say methamphetamine and $3,000 in cash were seized.

Draven Detroit Myers has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Myers was remanded into custody on Friday and released on conditions by Halifax provincial court on Monday.

