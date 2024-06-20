Saint John police seize crystal meth, fentanyl, gold bar in 3-month investigation

ATLANTIC
    The Saint John Police Force has arrested six people as part of a three-month drug trafficking investigation.

    According to a news release from police, officers took two people into custody during a traffic stop on March 14. They searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms.

    Police charged a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man with possession of a stolen vehicle along with several weapons offences. Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

    The release says police arrested an occupant in a stolen Honda Civic in the 100 block of McAllister Drive on March 21. Officers searched the vehicle and found a bag with $65,000 worth of drugs in it, including cocaine, meth pills, crystal meth, and hydromorphone.

    Police charged a 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

    The release says police engaged in a lengthy surveillance investigation in the Kennebecasis Valley, Saint John and its outlying areas before arresting several people for possession for the purpose of trafficking on May 17.

    Police searched a vehicle and seized:

    • $75,205.80 in crystal meth, fentanyl and cocaine
    • an ounce gold bar worth $3,365
    • several knives
    • $1,925 in Canadian currency
    • drug paraphernalia
    • fictitious gas coupons

    Police arrested a 38-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon and proceeds of crime.

    The 44-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man were held in custody and the 38-year-old woman was released and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15. The 28-year-old man was set to go to court on Thursday and the 44-year-old is expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.

    Follow CTV News