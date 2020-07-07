HALIFAX -- A Halifax man is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly caught stunting in a stolen vehicle last week.

The RCMP stopped the vehicle on Highway 103 in Shelburne, N.S., on Thursday after they clocked it at 165 km/h.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Hants County and they arrested the driver. Police also say they found a significant quantity of cocaine in his possession.

Ian Huskins has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

The 39-year-old Halifax man has also been charged with stunting, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence and illegal possession of liquor.

Huskins was held overnight following his arrest and appeared in court in Shelburne on Friday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.