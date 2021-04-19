HALIFAX -- Police have charged a Halifax man with weapons and impaired driving offences after he fled the police over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police arrested Andrew Jason Hudder, 34, after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle and possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Kearney Lake Road Halifax around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a gray Jetta. Police say when they requested the driver exit the vehicle to provide a breath sample, the driver fled at a high rate of speed toward Highway 102.

Police pursued the Jetta with emergency equipment activated. Police say the Jetta crashed into a guardrail as it turned onto the ramp to the Highway 102. Officers conducted a high-risk arrest of the driver. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers say they also seized a loaded handgun during the arrest.

Hudder is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unsafe storage contrary to regulations
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Tampering with a serial number
  • Possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order (x 4)
  • Operation of a conveyance while impaired
  • Flight from police
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Refusal of breath demand