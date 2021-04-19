HALIFAX -- Police have charged a Halifax man with weapons and impaired driving offences after he fled the police over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police arrested Andrew Jason Hudder, 34, after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle and possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Kearney Lake Road Halifax around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a gray Jetta. Police say when they requested the driver exit the vehicle to provide a breath sample, the driver fled at a high rate of speed toward Highway 102.

Police pursued the Jetta with emergency equipment activated. Police say the Jetta crashed into a guardrail as it turned onto the ramp to the Highway 102. Officers conducted a high-risk arrest of the driver. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers say they also seized a loaded handgun during the arrest.

Hudder is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of: