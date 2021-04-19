Advertisement
Halifax man charged with weapons, impaired driving offences, following high speed chase
HALIFAX -- Police have charged a Halifax man with weapons and impaired driving offences after he fled the police over the weekend.
Halifax Regional Police arrested Andrew Jason Hudder, 34, after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle and possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Kearney Lake Road Halifax around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a gray Jetta. Police say when they requested the driver exit the vehicle to provide a breath sample, the driver fled at a high rate of speed toward Highway 102.
Police pursued the Jetta with emergency equipment activated. Police say the Jetta crashed into a guardrail as it turned onto the ramp to the Highway 102. Officers conducted a high-risk arrest of the driver. No one was injured during the incident.
Officers say they also seized a loaded handgun during the arrest.
Hudder is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unsafe storage contrary to regulations
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Tampering with a serial number
- Possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order (x 4)
- Operation of a conveyance while impaired
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Refusal of breath demand