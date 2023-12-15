Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.

Savage says while he enjoys the tradition that helps the public celebrate the new year, he made the decision following discussions with staff and others.

The mayor says council has also approved donating the $8,500 that would have been spent on the levee to a community centre that will use the money to provide meals for people living on the streets.

Savage says homelessness has to be a priority for elected leaders.

About 20 people without housing are living in tents and bright red ice-fishing shelters in Grand Parade — the square directly facing Halifax City Hall.

Earlier this week, officials announced that the annual New Year's Eve celebration that usually takes place on the square will move to the skating oval on another city landmark, the Halifax Common.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

