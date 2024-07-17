Halifax mayor says there's a 'shared responsibility' when it comes to homelessness crisis
A week after Halifax Regional Council approved after nine potential designated encampment sites, Mayor Mike Savage says there is a sense of urgency when it comes to the homelessness crisis, especially among city and provincial staff.
“The relationship between our city and provincial staff is really good and they do treat it as a crisis. Our staffs are meeting regularly. They had a summit meeting of sorts last Thursday to say, ‘These are the crisis issues that we have. What can we do about it?’” explained Savage during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Wednesday.
“There are some things that are very positive that are happening. Some have already happened but more are coming down the pipe, but it is a crisis and people are homeless. And for the cities across the country, the reason we’re mainly involved in it is because people camp on our land. We tend to own the parks and the playgrounds and things like that.”
He says although the city doesn’t have a jurisdiction for things like homelessness, staff is working hard with provincial counterparts to find solutions.
“I think there are some positive things that are coming,” says Savage.
Savage says it would be a good idea to have a national plan.
“We didn’t even have a national housing strategy from the early 90s until 2018. We do now, which is a fortunate thing. In the federal budget this year, Minister Sean Fraser put money in specifically around the encampment issue, so I think slowly it’s getting dealt with, but there’s no question that when it comes to housing and homelessness, the feds kind of have the money, the province has the jurisdiction, but the cities have the problem.”
Halifax council recently approved seven potential encampment sites in Halifax and two in Dartmouth. HRM says the four designated sites are 300 per cent over capacity, which is leaving people to find shelter elsewhere.
The seven potential encampment sites in Halifax include:
- Windsor Street Park
- BiHi Park
- Chain Lake Park
- Cogswell Park
- Glebe Street Park
- A portion of Halifax Common
- Point Pleasant Park
The two designated sites in Dartmouth would be located at:
- Bissett Road Park
- Geary Street green space
Halifax Common is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
In the past, Savage has said he doesn’t like the idea of encampment sites being on the Halifax Common, something he still agrees with today.
“I don’t think anybody on city council wants the Commons to be a tent site. The simple fact is people are living there now,” he said. “I’m sure you drive by the Commons every now and then and there are camp sites all over the Commons now. So the idea is, do you just let them continue to grow like that or do you try to manage them for the benefit of those who are homeless, as well as for the broader community who wants to use that as a recreation site?
“So, I’m not in favour of having people there, but if they’re going to be there, and if we don’t have a place to put them, which has to happen legally before we can move people, then let’s try to manage it so that it’s a safer environment.”
Savage said he also didn’t support Point Pleasant Park as an encampment site, but just like the Commons, people are already living there.
“Completely unsupervised in a dangerous situation so I can see why people would want to organize that… and we may not have to use these designated sites. We hope we don’t and I certainly hope we don’t need to use Point Pleasant Park and a number of other ones,” he said.
Point Pleasant Park is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Savage says the risk of fires has been a part of the city’s discussions on designating certain areas.
“Fire is involved in our discussions with our homeless group and, yeah, it’s a problem,” he said. “We had a fire at an encampment in Dartmouth on the weekend. Nobody was hurt but unsurprisingly that that happened, unfortunately, when you have a lot of people who are living together trying to make their way through homelessness crisis that they are in personally, there’s always a danger. So, that’s why I didn’t support Point Pleasant Park but people are living in there now.”
The mayor says designating specific sites is all about trying to manage the encampment process.
“We don’t want to have people living on the street,” he said. “We shouldn’t, there’s no need for that. But they’re on our streets and the residents deserve to know that they can be safe as well as the people who are homeless.”
Tents set up at the Halifax Memorial Library had a deadline to move by July 15; however, as of Wednesday, they remain on that site.
Savage says it’s a difficult spot for the city due to a conflict in 2021 when people living in temporary shelters on that property were forcibly removed from the site.
During that eviction process, Halifax Regional Police officers deployed pepper spray and arrested several protesters.
“We’ve come a long way since 2021 but for a number of reasons, we need to clear that site, but we’re not going to charge in,” said Savage.
“And people complained in the spring when we designated Grand Parade and Victoria Park and a deadline slipped. But you know what, we were able to move people out of those sites, doing it in a sensible and reasonable way and then allowing those sites to be used for the public.”
Tents on the lawn of the old library in Halifax. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)
The city is spending about a quarter-of-a-million dollars in tax money to remediate sites like Grand Parade. When asked if residents should be getting used to tax dollars going towards cleaning up old encampment sites, Savage said encampment sites should never be normalized.
“We have to recognize that people are there. These are human beings and they’re living there. And what we really need is permanent supportive housing, and the province is working on some of those things. It’s obviously not something that we can undertake, but we’ve done an awful lot of other things in an area that’s not our jurisdiction but I think we all believe we have a shared responsibility,” said Savage.
“So, we don’t want to have people moving back and forth and shuffled around on sites, but we do want public land, park land and areas to be used by everybody while we find permanent supportive housing for those who need it, and particularly for people who have high acuity issues, people with mental health and addiction issues. They’re kind of the ones who are getting left out of the system right now and they end up on the streets of Halifax, Moncton and Saint John, and all kinds of places.”
Grand Parade in Halifax is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)
Although no one wants to see people living in tents and on the streets, there does appear to be a growing problem with litter and drug use in some encampment sites. Savage said permanent supportive housing would play an important role, adding that in the meantime, providing shelter for those people is a must.
“But also, you can’t just sort of let it happen without trying to manage it. What we’re trying to do in the city is say, ‘OK, if we have people living in the streets, let’s try to put them in places where they can get the support that they need where we can also provide managed services for them so that we can avoid some of those problems that have sprung up across this city and every city across the country.
“We should never lose sight of the fact that people need a permanent home and people need the supports, not only for themselves, but for the betterment of the community so everybody can share those public spaces once again.”
With files from CTV Atlantic's Todd Battis
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates from the RNC: Donald Trump makes an appearance
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware
U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
-
Flooding raises questions about Toronto's vulnerability to large storms
A massive rainstorm which flooded roads, basements and businesses in the city Tuesday is raising questions about Toronto's preparedness when it comes to major weather events.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Forest Lawn deemed a homicide; victim identified
The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
-
Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
-
Edmonton sets heat record for July 17, more record setting days to come
Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)
-
Albertans believe health care is in crisis: Survey
A survey suggests nearly three-quarters of Canadians think health care in their province is in a state of crisis and most think governments aren't doing enough.
Montreal
-
OQLF now says business signage complies with language regulation
The Office québécois de la langue française, the province’s language watch dog has concluded that a Quebec-based business signage complies with the new French language law.
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa shoppers getting booze in Quebec as talks in LCBO strike resume
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
-
Dedicated Ottawa paramedic unit aims to help in ByWard Market
There are now paramedics assigned full-time to work in the ByWard Market, as a response to an increasingly toxic drug supply.
-
Man, 26, shot dead in Orléans Tuesday night
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
London
-
Federal program encourages homeowners to go green by phasing out oil heating, and promoting low carbon materials
Retro-fitting your home to make it more energy efficient will save you in the long run - that’s according to green homes expert Derek Satnik. “So if you’re talking about the best opportunities, honestly it probably is in fixing up what we already have,” he explained.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Rollover collision in London involved stolen vehicle: police
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
McKee challenges life sentence as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Union blasts company, provincial governments over layoffs at plant near North Bay
It’s been a devastating week for Temiscaming, a town in northwestern Quebec located on the Ontario-Quebec border.
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Windsor
-
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
-
Convenience stores gearing up to enter alcohol market
As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.
-
Police respond to weapons call involving machete
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Regina
-
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
-
One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre
One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.
-
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Clover lawns popping up around Saskatoon
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
-
Food prices expected to ease in Sask. in coming months, expert says
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
-
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
-
Convicted murderer dies in B.C. prison after 37 years
An inmate serving an "indeterminate sentence" for second-degree murder has died in prison in Abbotsford, B.C., officials say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments, while it considers its own claim to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa, Premier David Eby said Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.