HALIFAX -- Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.

Halifax Regional Police officers deployed pepper spray and arrested several protesters who had gathered outside old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library, where city staff attempted to remove a temporary wooden shelter from city property.

Hfx Police are trying to negotiate and persuade a man to leave his spot atop a temporary shelter. He doesn’t live in it but is a supporter. We’ve seen several people get arrested today. I counted 6 or 7 for sure but likely more. Asking police and mayor for comment. pic.twitter.com/O7iK36S1Lc — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 18, 2021

In a statement, the city said compliance officers, as well as police officers, began enforcing the removal of tents from public parks due to the "increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public."

"The municipality has received numerous reports from residents including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety," says the release.

The city says it began giving out written notices to tent occupants earlier this week, stating that they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.

Thomas Johnstone is one of several homeless people whose tents were removed by the city this morning across Halifax. He was also fined. He was told housing will be found for him but he tells me he’ll believe it when he sees it. pic.twitter.com/6IFCQ19zpI — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 18, 2021

Officials say the removal of the shelters comes after both the city and province have offered support, services, education, and warnings for several months.

"The municipality has worked with the Province of Nova Scotia as well as community-based partners including the Street Outreach Navigators and housing support workers, to offer those experiencing homelessness with support – including a range of housing options and/or temporary accommodation," says the statement.

"The province continues to work to secure temporary accommodation options that can bridge to permanent housing. Temporary accommodation options – including hotel stays and shelter beds – are being made available to occupants of encampments located on municipal property.