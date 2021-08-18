Advertisement
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
HALIFAX -- Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
Halifax Regional Police officers deployed pepper spray and arrested several protesters who had gathered outside old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library, where city staff attempted to remove a temporary wooden shelter from city property.
In a statement, the city said compliance officers, as well as police officers, began enforcing the removal of tents from public parks due to the "increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public."
"The municipality has received numerous reports from residents including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety," says the release.
The city says it began giving out written notices to tent occupants earlier this week, stating that they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.
Officials say the removal of the shelters comes after both the city and province have offered support, services, education, and warnings for several months.
"The municipality has worked with the Province of Nova Scotia as well as community-based partners including the Street Outreach Navigators and housing support workers, to offer those experiencing homelessness with support – including a range of housing options and/or temporary accommodation," says the statement.
"The province continues to work to secure temporary accommodation options that can bridge to permanent housing. Temporary accommodation options – including hotel stays and shelter beds – are being made available to occupants of encampments located on municipal property.