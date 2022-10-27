Halifax Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets $28.8 million from Ottawa for new build
The federal government today announced an additional $28.8 million in funding to allow Halifax's Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre to build a permanent new space in the city's downtown.
Pam Glode-Desrochers, the centre's executive director, says the project marks an "unparalleled turning point" towards reconciliation in the city.
The friendship centre offers more than 55 programs, including early childhood education, housing support, language training and harm reduction, and it is currently housed in a temporary location.
Glode-Desrochers says the new 70,000 square-foot building will allow the friendship centre to ramp up programming that supports the growing population of urban Indigenous people in Halifax.
The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre supports more than 7,000 Indigenous people in Halifax and has moved three times since its 1972 opening.
The $28.8 million announced today is on top of $4 million previously announced by Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Correction
This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled the last name of Pam Glode-Desrochers.
