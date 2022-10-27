Halifax Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets $28.8 million from Ottawa for new build

Pam Glode-Desrochers, the centre's executive director, says the project marks an "unparalleled turning point" towards reconciliation in the city. Pam Glode-Desrochers, the centre's executive director, says the project marks an "unparalleled turning point" towards reconciliation in the city.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island