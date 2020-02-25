HALIFAX -- Halifax RCMP are looking for a man who has been charged with offences related to an incident in December 2018 in Westphal and failed to return to court in July 2019.

Police say Ryan Robert McDowell, 22, of Halifax is wanted on an outstanding warrant and faces the following charges:

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

theft under $5000

failure to comply with a recognizance

breach of probation

McDowell is described as a white male, five-foot-10, 140 lbs and has dark brown hair. Police have made several attempts to locate McDowell and are now requesting assistance from the public.

"Members of the public are asked to not approach McDowell if he is located, and call police," the RCMP said in a news release.