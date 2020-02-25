Halifax Mounties seek man on provincewide warrant
HALIFAX -- Halifax RCMP are looking for a man who has been charged with offences related to an incident in December 2018 in Westphal and failed to return to court in July 2019.
Police say Ryan Robert McDowell, 22, of Halifax is wanted on an outstanding warrant and faces the following charges:
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- theft under $5000
- failure to comply with a recognizance
- breach of probation
McDowell is described as a white male, five-foot-10, 140 lbs and has dark brown hair. Police have made several attempts to locate McDowell and are now requesting assistance from the public.
"Members of the public are asked to not approach McDowell if he is located, and call police," the RCMP said in a news release.
Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of McDowell to contact them at 902-490-5020. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.