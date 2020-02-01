HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested and charged two men following an armed robbery on Friday night in Halifax.

On Friday, at around 9:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a retail business on Chain Lake Drive. A loss prevention employee approached two men who were suspected of stealing products from the business.

The employee says one of the men produced a knife and threatened to harm them. However, there were no injuries, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

During an investigation, police were able to identify the suspects – a 25-year old from Dartmouth and a 48-year-old from Halifax – who were located and arrested at a residence in Halifax before midnight.

The man from Dartmouth is expected to be released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of theft and possession under $5,000.

Meanwhile, the man from Halifax remains in custody and is expected to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.