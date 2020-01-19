HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at an Irving gas station location on Lacewood Avenue. Police say a caller reported a man, armed with a knife, robbed the store and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money – no injuries were reported.

Patrol officers and a police service dog were also on scene and conducted a thorough inspection of the area. However, police were unable to locate the suspect who they describe as a white male, approximately 19-30-years-old, wearing a light-blue hooded jacket, jeans and gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.