HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant late Friday night.

On Friday, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a Pizza Pizza location on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax. Police say the suspect produced a weapon and stole a small amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot.

Halifax Regional Police, alongside the K9 unit and Integrated General Investigation section, conducted a preliminary investigation.

The investigation continues.