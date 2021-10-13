Halifax police arrest man for gas station break-in

HALIFAX -

A 20-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after a reported break and enter at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 2:47 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the Canadian Tire gas station located at 6551 Bayers Road.

Police say upon arrival, officers confirmed the door to the gas station was damaged and observed a male running from the business.

Officers and a police service dog apprehended the suspect a short distance away. Police say the suspect sustained minor injuries when bitten by the police service dog.

A 20-year-old male from Halifax is held for court and is facing the following charges; Attempted Break & Enter, Resist Arrest, Assault Peace Officer and Breaching Conditions.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.