Halifax police ask for public's help in locating woman missing since June

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about two months.

Kim Adele Brahmacharie (Biermann), originally from western Canada, was last seen in June in the Halifax area. Investigators believe she remains in the area.

Police describe the 54-year-old woman as white, about five-foot-seven, with a thin build, medium-length blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

The release says there is no information to suggest the woman has met with foul play, however, police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information on Brahmacharie’s whereabouts to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

