Halifax police have charged 10 people after an investigation into stolen vehicles that has been going on since the beginning of the year.

Police say investigators, including members of the RCMP and the Insurance Bureau of Canada, made several searches on the morning of May 7. One of the locations was on Meadow Lark Crescent in Halifax, three were on Kearney Lake Road, one was in the 700 block of Old Sambro Road, one was in the 300 block of Gate House Run in Hammonds Plains, and another was in the 1300 block of Cole Harbour Road.

Police say the investigation revealed the theft of 27 vehicles valued in excess of $670,000.

Several other items, including appliances, light fixtures and ATVs were recovered, Halifax police said in a news release.

Eight men and two women have been charged as a result of this investigation. They are:

Nicholas Rayfield Barker, 39, of Halifax, who faces 33 charges, including possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, and removing a vehicle identification number (VIN) from a vehicle;

Alesha Pearl Barker, 40, of Halifax, who faces 10 counts of possession of stolen property;

Farian Borden Fillis, 58, of Halifax, who faces 21 charges, including possession of stolen property, removing a VIN from a vehicle, and unsafe storage of a firearm;

Louise Nowlan, 61, of Halifax, faces 21 charges, including multiple counts of possession of stolen property, removing a VIN from a vehicle, and unsafe storage of a firearm;

Kevin Green, 53, of Hammonds Plains, faces 14 charges, including multiple counts of possession of stolen property and removing a VIN from a vehicle;

Douglas Brent Fraser, 67, of Harrietsfield, is facing eight charges, including possession of stolen property and multiple counts of removing a VIN from a vehicle;

Scott Douglas Fraser, 36, of Portuguese Cove, is facing eight charges, including possession of stolen property and multiple counts of removing a VIN from a vehicle;

Seth Johnson, 43, of Halifax faces seven charges, including possession of stolen property, removing a VIN from a vehicle, and four counts of vehicle theft;

Catlin Fredericks, 29, of Hubley, faces five charges, including possession of stolen property and four counts of vehicle theft;

Jean Paul Laporte, 69, of Halifax, faces one charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

“Nicholas Barker was arrested on May 7 and is being held to appear in court at a later date,” police said in the news release. “The other accused were arrested at various times in May and were released on appearance notices. They are scheduled to appear in court today.”

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone who has information on this case to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.