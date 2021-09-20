Advertisement
Halifax police charge man in connection with home invasion
Police have charged a man in relation to a home invasion that occurred early Saturday morning in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a home invasion at an address in the 5500 block of Morris Street in Halifax.
According to police, a group of people forced entry into the residence, assaulted the home owner and stole property from the residence. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The group fled the area on foot, and a short time later officers arrested one of the suspects in a neighboring yard.
Jeremy Douglas Anthony Kays, 31, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face the following charges:
- Break and enter
- Threats to cause bodily harm or death
- Use of an imitation firearm in an offence
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Mischief
Police believe the incident was not random.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.