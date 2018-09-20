

CTV Atlantic





A special sexual assault investigation unit of Halifax police has charged a man with some sexual assaults that are alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 1991 in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

“In the spring and summer of 2018 police received multiple complaints related to incidents that occurred between 1988 and 1991,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The suspect and victims were known to each other.”

Investigators have charged 53-year-old Donald Paul Henderson of Halifax with four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 6.