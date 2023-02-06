Halifax police charge man in relation to robberies at hotel, grocery store

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with two robberies in Halifax, one at a hotel and another at a grocery store.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at Hotel Halifax, located at 1990 Barrington St., around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man came into the hotel lobby with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded cash from the reception, before fleeing on foot with "an amount of cash."

Police say officers arrested the man after a short foot pursuit and seized a replica firearm.

The man is also facing charges in connection with a robbery that happened around 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Sobeys located at 2651 Windsor St. in Halifax.

Police say the man entered the store, stole merchandise, and threatened store employees with a weapon before fleeing the area.

Mitchell Donald Heighton has been charged with:

two counts of robbery

two counts of possession of weapons for dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

resisting arrest

wearing a disguise with intent

four counts of breach of probation

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.