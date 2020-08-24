Advertisement
Halifax police charge man with Canada Day murder
Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax was murdered late in the evening on Canada Day in the 6300 block of Cork Street.
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of Trevor Charles Miller on Canada Day.
Police say they arrested 39-year-old Ian Matthew Huskins on Monday afternoon. Huskins faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Halifax police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6300 block of Cork Street late in the evening of July 1.
"Officers arrived on scene and located a man with gunshot injuries outside a residence and a woman with injuries inside a residence," Halifax police said in a news release. "The man and the woman were transported to hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries at the time."
Police found the 40-year-old Miller dead inside the residence and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide.