HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of Trevor Charles Miller on Canada Day.

Police say they arrested 39-year-old Ian Matthew Huskins on Monday afternoon. Huskins faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Halifax police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6300 block of Cork Street late in the evening of July 1.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a man with gunshot injuries outside a residence and a woman with injuries inside a residence," Halifax police said in a news release. "The man and the woman were transported to hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries at the time."

Police found the 40-year-old Miller dead inside the residence and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide.