Halifax police charge man with impaired driving, drug and weapons offences

A 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving, drug and weapons-related charges after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Wednesday night.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

  • Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash

    OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address

    A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday (CTV NEWS).

  • London police say alleged kidnapping suspect arrested

    An arrest has been made after a mother and child were involved in a kidnapping-related incident in April, according to police. A 37-year-old from London had been charged by way of warrant of arrest for two counts of kidnapping, mischief under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

