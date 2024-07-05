Price of gas increases in the Maritimes

The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.1 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 177.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 179.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up by 3.4 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 180.7 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 182.7 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.8 cents Friday morning.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 178.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 184.7 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by three cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 176.6 per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 3.1 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 179.9 cents per litre.